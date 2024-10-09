TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $494.01 million and $33.25 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

