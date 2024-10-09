KILT Protocol (KILT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $138,631.42

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.26 million and approximately $138,631.42 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

