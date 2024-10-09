Beldex (BDX) Price Up 33.5% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $505.81 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.33 or 0.03934869 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002223 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,118,564 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,418,564 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.