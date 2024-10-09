Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $889.45 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.33 or 0.03934869 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,915,249,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,894,620,569 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

