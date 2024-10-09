Stargate Finance (STG) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.46 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is an Omnichain DeFi platform with STG as its native token. It’s the first to solve the bridging trilemma, providing Instant Guaranteed Finality, Native Assets, and Unified Liquidity. Stargate enables seamless cross-chain liquidity transfers and offers a governance token, veSTG, for STG token holders. The STG token allocation over three years is 17.5% for core contributors and investors each, with 65% for the community. The community share is split among launch, auction buyers, a Curve.fi pool, a post-launch bonding curve, emissions, and various DEXs. The remainder supports future community initiatives. Co-founded by Liat Sheba, Stargate is committed to facilitating single-transaction cross-chain liquidity transfers.”

