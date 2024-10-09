Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $24,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

