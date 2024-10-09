First National Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 5,144 iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 421,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. 1,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

