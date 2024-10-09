Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Holdings Boosted by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 217,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,305 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 122,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 230,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 105.4% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

