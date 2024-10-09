Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stake Raised by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 9.8% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $28,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,661. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

