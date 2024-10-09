Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $211.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLDR. Bank of America lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.94. 138,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.