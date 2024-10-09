Advantage Energy’s (AAV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAV. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.21.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 73,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,759. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.02 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Also, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,435 shares of company stock valued at $420,402. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

