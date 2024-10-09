Great Oak Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,611 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up 0.4% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 343,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. 17,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,522. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

