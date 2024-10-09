Susquehanna Increases Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $59.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.35.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. 1,776,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,421,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.