NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Shares Bought by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. NB Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of NB Bancorp worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $104,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 5,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,675. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBBK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 4,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

