Susquehanna Increases Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $30.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 943,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300,764.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

