Susquehanna Boosts Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $5.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.50 to $4.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 200,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,878. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.91 and a beta of 2.55. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Frontier Group by 119.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 250,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,159 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontier Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $21,222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $302,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

