Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.86.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.25. The company had a trading volume of 232,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,369. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

