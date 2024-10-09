KeyCorp Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $130.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 261,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,452,248 shares of company stock valued at $157,894,406 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

