The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $28.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.27% from the stock’s previous close.

PARR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 50,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,536. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $990.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after buying an additional 636,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,254,000 after buying an additional 175,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after buying an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 853,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

