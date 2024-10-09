Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.05.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.53. 43,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,180. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $199.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.65 and its 200 day moving average is $170.34. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.