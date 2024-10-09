Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of VKTX stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. 685,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,479. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $15,308,487.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,257,979.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 18,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,029,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,149 shares in the company, valued at $20,689,572.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $15,308,487.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,257,979.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,671 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,813. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,820 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,586,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,098,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,295,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

