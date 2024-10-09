United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $70.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.32.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. 497,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

