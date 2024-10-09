Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Susquehanna

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAVE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.50.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 1,543,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $215.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,766,000 after buying an additional 68,710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 2,369.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 733,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 704,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

