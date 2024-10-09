Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.29.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.55. 1,036,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.06. The company has a market capitalization of $235.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

