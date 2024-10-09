Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 93 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $156,482,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $123,681,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $148.43. 457,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,179. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17. The company has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average is $154.05.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

