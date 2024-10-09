Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 469,740 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 104,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARKG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.69. 771,659 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

