Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.70. 52,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

