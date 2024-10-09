Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,568 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OceanFirst Financial worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $62,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 11,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,774. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.01.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

