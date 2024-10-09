Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,538,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,034,996. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.