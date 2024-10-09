Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,367 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,538,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,034,996. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.
Carnival Co. & Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
