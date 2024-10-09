Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $283,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

GPN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

