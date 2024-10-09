Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,106 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. 298,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,795,024. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

