Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,423,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,140.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,246,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $593.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $361.16 and a 52-week high of $598.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

