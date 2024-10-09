Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 510,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 366,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,029,000.

ESGD opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

