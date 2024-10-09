Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 972 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

KO opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

