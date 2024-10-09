Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $296.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.43 and a 200-day moving average of $293.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $228.50 and a 1-year high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

