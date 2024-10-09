Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 977 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Down 3.8 %

HSBC stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.13.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

