iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4,746.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 365,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWC opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

