Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

