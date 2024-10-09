SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,144 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $751,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $849,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 303,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

RLY stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $573.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

