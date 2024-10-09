Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Westwind Capital grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSSC opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

