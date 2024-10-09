Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 986,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,159,000 after buying an additional 112,996 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 659.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

