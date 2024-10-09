Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $127.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.72. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

