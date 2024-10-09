Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,352 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,246,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,986 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 678,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,118,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 117,604 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

