Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,719 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $275.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,610,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,973 shares of company stock valued at $10,106,590. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

