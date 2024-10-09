Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $243.91 and last traded at $244.32. Approximately 23,041,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 95,178,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $781.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,329 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after purchasing an additional 412,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

