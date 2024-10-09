Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $4.82

Rune (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Rune has a total market cap of $23,942.79 and approximately $60,822.18 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00007776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 4.98440579 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $61,403.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

