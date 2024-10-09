Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

ACGL opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 431,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

