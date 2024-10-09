Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.57.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $129.65. 16,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,689. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.60.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $209,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

