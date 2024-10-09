Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $54.60 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $54.60 million and $13.17 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,828,446 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,468,300.22617984. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37823269 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $12,341,642.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

