Astar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $432.24 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Astar has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $432.24 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,234,070,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,356,337,009 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

